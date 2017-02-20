8:04 pm, February 20, 2017
Judge allows 2nd girl’s statements in Slender Man case

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 7:08 pm 02/20/2017 07:08pm
Anissa Weier, 15, appears in court Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis. A judge has ruled that Weier's statements to police will be admissible at her trial on charges she tried to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled a second Wisconsin girl’s statements to police will be admissible at her trial on charges she tried to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren on Monday also rejected a defense request to move the trial of 15-year-old Anissa Weier (ah-NEE’-sah WY’-ur) out of Waukesha County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2m1RPqv ) reports Weier’s trial is set for Sept. 11.

Last week, the judge made similar rulings against 14-year-old Morgan Geyser. Geyser’s trial is set for October.

Weier and Geyser have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner (LYT’-nur) 19 times in a Waukesha park in 2014. Payton survived.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

