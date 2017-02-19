11:01 am, February 19, 2017
Hunters charged in Texas shooting had blamed immigrants

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 11:00 am 02/19/2017 11:00am
PRESIDIO, Texas (AP) — Two hunters accused in a shooting on a Texas ranch near the Mexican border had told authorities they were attacked by immigrants who had entered the U.S. illegally.

Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez told Odessa television KOSA (http://bit.ly/2llzxzr ) that a grand jury indicted Michael Bryant and Walker Daugherty on charges of using deadly conduct by discharging firearms in the direction of others.

The charges stem from a Jan. 6 incident where police found Daugherty and another hunter, Edwin Roberts, with gunshot wounds. Dominguez says an investigation found that Daugherty shot Roberts and Bryant shot Daugherty.

The hunters’ claim that immigrants shot them became fodder for a Facebook post by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. He wrote the attack was another reason why a wall must be built along the border.

___

Information from: KOSA-TV, http://www.cbs7.com

Home » Latest News » National News » Hunters charged in Texas…
