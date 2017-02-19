Hunters charged in Texas shooting had blamed immigrants

PRESIDIO, Texas (AP) — Two hunters accused in a shooting on a Texas ranch near the Mexican border had told authorities they were attacked by immigrants who had entered the U.S. illegally.

Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez told Odessa television KOSA (http://bit.ly/2llzxzr ) that a grand jury indicted Michael Bryant and Walker Daugherty on charges of using deadly conduct by discharging firearms in the direction of others.

The charges stem from a Jan. 6 incident where police found Daugherty and another hunter, Edwin Roberts, with gunshot wounds. Dominguez says an investigation found that Daugherty shot Roberts and Bryant shot Daugherty.

The hunters’ claim that immigrants shot them became fodder for a Facebook post by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. He wrote the attack was another reason why a wall must be built along the border.

