12:37 am, February 22, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Hearing resumes on new…

Hearing resumes on new trial request in prep school case

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 12:09 am 02/22/2017 12:09am
Share
Owen Labrie, 21, is seen during an evidentiary hearing on whether he will be granted a retrial at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Labrie, a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure an underage girl for sex returned to court Tuesday for a hearing on whether his lawyers damaged his case. (Elizabeth Frantz/The Concord Monitor via AP, Pool)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hearing resumes Wednesday in New Hampshire on whether a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure a girl for sex deserves a new trial.

Owen Labrie (lah-BREE’), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as a felony computer charge that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Labrie claims his trial lawyers harmed his case in several ways, including by failing to challenge the felony charge.

The hearing on his request for a new trial began Tuesday and resumes Wednesday with cross-examination of attorney Jaye Rancourt, who served as his local counsel.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Hearing resumes on new…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

National News