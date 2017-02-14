1:48 am, February 14, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Haitian man admits role…

Haitian man admits role in scheme to stage dozens of crashes

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:19 am 02/14/2017 01:19am
Share

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Haitian man has admitted in federal court he was involved in a scheme to stage dozens of car crashes in Connecticut and collected up to $30,000 per wreck by submitting bogus insurance claims.

Jacques Fleurijeune, also known as “Magic,” pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He faces up to two decades in prison.

The 27-year-old Fleurijeune, who last resided in New London, admitted he was personally involved in a staged crash in Norwich in October 2013. A fellow participant crashed a vehicle and Fleurijeune replaced the person in the driver’s seat. He then told law enforcement officers he was driving and swerved into a tree to avoid a deer.

Prosecutors say Fleurijeune and others plotted to stage about 50 crashes in the state.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Haitian man admits role…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

National News