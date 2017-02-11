3:16 pm, February 11, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Golfer uses putter to…

Golfer uses putter to escape gator’s jaws

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 3:01 pm 02/11/2017 03:01pm
Share

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida golfer made the shot of his life with a putter when he used it to escape an alligator that had grabbed him by the ankle.

Tony Aarts used his putter to jab the gator in the eyes before the alligator let him go.

WINK-TV reports that Aarts was playing at the Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in the Fort Myers area last Wednesday when he heard a splash while approaching the fourth hole.

He says the gator grabbed his right ankle and he ended up on his back before they both rolled into a water hazard. The gator let ago after the jabs to the eye.

State wildlife workers captured the gator and put it down.

Aarts was treated and released from a hospital.

___

Information from: WINK-TV, http://www.winknews.com/

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Golfer uses putter to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

National News