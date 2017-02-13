12:19 pm, February 13, 2017
National News

Chicago Police: Girls shot weren’t intended targets

February 13, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say the two young girls who were critically wounded in separate weekend shootings on Chicago’s South Side were not the intended victims.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email Monday that the girls, ages 11 and 12, were shot in the head Saturday night in areas with heavy gang activity by people who were aiming at someone else. Both remain in critical condition and no arrests have been made.

He says police are reviewing city surveillance footage from the area but are also hoping either attack may have been caught on private video.

Guglielmi says the 12-year-old was shot while playing with friends and the 11-year-old was shot while sitting in a parked car.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the victims are ages 11 and 12, not 12 and 13.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

