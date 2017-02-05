1:16 pm, February 5, 2017
Girl, 5, killed in accidental shooting by brother, 8

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:14 pm 02/05/2017 12:14pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2kC9l3y ) that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Chris Butler said the eldest boy fired a single shot from the gun, which killed his younger sister and gave his brother a wound that was not life-threatening.

Butler said the mother had left for an unspecified amount of time to go to a store. He did not release the names of the family involved.

Butler said the incident is under investigation to see if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Topics:
crime fatal shooting florida Latest News National News
National News