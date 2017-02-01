9:27 am, February 1, 2017
Georgia teenager accused of strangling mother during fight

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:43 am 02/01/2017 06:43am
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested a 16-year-old who they say strangled his mother after the two argued about his taking his medication.

Gwinnett County Cpl. Deon Washington says the teenager killed his mother Tuesday night after the two got into an argument in their apartment in Norcross, northeast of Atlanta.

The victim’s nephew found the woman’s body and police found the suspect near the apartment complex a short time later.

Police have not released the name of the victim or her son.

Washington says no one else was inside the home when the dispute happened.

National News