Funeral home director, gospel singer faces child sex charges

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:24 am 02/01/2017 10:24am
LITTLETON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina funeral director has been charged with dozens of sexual offenses involving children.

Local media outlets report 62-year-old Harold Lee Massey was charged Tuesday with 50 counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Massey also faces 31 counts of statutory sexual offense. Authorities in Halifax County say the charges stem from a six-year period beginning in 2006, when the child involved was 7 years old.

Massey was released Wednesday on $250,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court February 15. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Massey operates Massey Funeral Home. His website describes him as an “accomplished musician” best known for gospel music.

