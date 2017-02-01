5:25 am, February 3, 2017
Forbes ex-publisher charged with terrorizing school bus

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:43 pm 02/01/2017 07:43pm
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A former Forbes Magazine publisher is facing charges after police say he attacked a bus full of elementary school children in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2jEOCYh ) 64-year-old James Berrien, of Westport, was charged Tuesday with breach of peace and disorderly conduct for a Dec. 21 road rage incident.

Police say bus driver Danny Castro told them Berrien began chasing the bus with his BMW convertible after they came to an intersection simultaneously, and the bus drove through.

Castro told police Berrien began tailgating and when the bus stopped, he forced his way on, pushing children aside and screaming as children cowered in the back.

His lawyer says Berrien strongly disputes the allegations and looks forward to his day in court.

Investigators say they identified Berrien from bus surveillance video.

