7 facts about Groundhog Day

Where does the most-watched weather forecast of the year get its roots?

According to TechTimes , the tradition of Groundhog Day was brought over by German immigrants in the 1700s and has its roots in Candlemas, a holiday celebrated 40 days after Christmas commemorating the presentation of Jesus at the temple. It wasn’t until the 1840s that German immigrants in Pennsylvania started associating the day with the German tradition of using animals to predict the weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

So where does the tradition come from?

WASHINGTON — It’s not an official holiday, but every Feb. 2, Americans celebrate Groundhog Day and eagerly wait to know whether the furry animal forecasts an early spring or another six weeks of cold winter weather.

Everyone knows the story: If the groundhog comes out of his burrow at sunrise and sees his shadow, winter will be around for another six weeks. However, if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, spring will arrive early.

But here are some things you may not have known about Groundhog Day.

