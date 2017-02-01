5:22 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 7 facts about Groundhog Day

7 facts about Groundhog Day

By WTOP Staff February 1, 2017 9:30 pm 02/01/2017 09:30pm
5 Shares

Where does the most-watched weather forecast of the year get its roots?

WASHINGTON — It’s not an official holiday, but every Feb. 2, Americans celebrate Groundhog Day and eagerly wait to know whether the furry animal forecasts an early spring or another six weeks of cold winter weather.

Everyone knows the story: If the groundhog comes out of his burrow at sunrise and sees his shadow, winter will be around for another six weeks. However, if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, spring will arrive early.

But here are some things you may not have known about Groundhog Day.

If you can’t make it to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see the forecast in person, watch the live stream of the event here.

Need to fact check Phil by seeing what other forecasting groundhogs predicted? Check out a live stream of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, or look out for predictions from Georgia’s General Beauregard Lee, Staten Island Chuck, Wisconsin’s Jimmy the Groundhog, North Carolina’s Sir Walter Wally, and D.C.’s very own stuffed groundhog Potomac Phil.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
groundhog day Groundhog Day facts Holiday News Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 7 facts about Groundhog Day
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
Today in History: Feb. 3
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
44th annual March for Life
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency