Fired officer held for vehicular homicide after boy dies

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:27 pm 02/07/2017 03:27pm
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A police officer in suburban Atlanta who was fired after hitting pedestrians while speeding to the scene of an accident now faces a vehicular homicide charge.

Police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera in Gwinnett County, Georgia, says 16-year-old Jose Coreas-Mejia died from his injuries Monday morning.

The boy was one of two teens Officer Scott York hit when he lost control of his police cruiser and jumped the curb Jan. 29 while speeding to another pedestrian accident. The dead boy’s cousin, 18-year-old Joel Melendez-Coreas, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation found York broke police rules by traveling at 97 mph, more than twice the speed limit, to the accident. He was booked into jail Tuesday. Records don’t list a defense attorney.

