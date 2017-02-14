7:49 pm, February 14, 2017
Feds: At least 6 tornadoes cause damage southwest of Houston

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 7:30 pm 02/14/2017 07:30pm
Cheryl Bradshaw, right, and her son Jerard walk past a toppled tree that separated her bathroom from her home Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Wharton, Texas. Tornadoes are suspected of damaging homes and injuring people Tuesday southwest of Houston as a strong storm system moved quickly across much of the state. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Residents of a coastal area southwest of Houston are cleaning up debris after severe storms, including at least six tornadoes, swept through the area.

At least six people were injured in Van Vleck, about 70 miles southwest of Houston, by a weak tornado rated by a federal survey team as of EF1 strength with winds of 86 to 110 mph. An EF2 tornado with winds of 111-135 mph caused extensive damage to subdivisions 27 miles southwest of Houston. A weak tornado also was confirmed in Wharton.

Elsewhere, more than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas west of Austin, and rain was mixing with snow in the Texas Panhandle, resulting in slick roads and delays in school openings.

