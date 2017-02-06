4:17 pm, February 6, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » FDNY enlists diverse firefighter…

FDNY enlists diverse firefighter group to attract recruits

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 7:26 am 02/06/2017 07:26am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s fire department is pumping $10 million into a new campaign to help recruitment efforts.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2laxkra ) that four firefighters who also work as recruiters were chosen as the faces for banners that will be hung up at every firehouse in the city. FDNY chose two men and two women to attract potential recruits.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says of the 87,000 recruits who have signed up, 31 percent are women and 89 percent are people of color. According to Nigro, both groups are underrepresented throughout the fire department.

Filing for the FDNY’s entrance exam opens April 5.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » FDNY enlists diverse firefighter…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

National News