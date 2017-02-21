8:07 pm, February 21, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Family, attorney denied access…

Family, attorney denied access to hospitalized asylum seeker

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 7:48 pm 02/21/2017 07:48pm
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a Salvadoran woman who collapsed in a Texas detention center as she seeks asylum say family and lawyers have been denied most contact with her as well as information about her medical condition.

A Department of Homeland Security statement says Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a consulate must arrange visits with detainees in medical care in advance.

Paralegal Melissa Zuniga says Sara Beltran Hernandez collapsed Feb. 10 while in detention in Arlington, Texas, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Zuniga says another detainee contacted Beltran Hernandez’s family.

Zuniga says she and the family were able to speak briefly to Beltran Hernandez by phone days later and she told them she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Others have since been denied access to the woman.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Family, attorney denied access…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

National News