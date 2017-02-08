10:43 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Ex-priest imprisoned for decade…

Ex-priest imprisoned for decade indicted on new sex charges

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:33 am 02/08/2017 10:33am
Share

YORK, Maine (AP) — A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has been indicted in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s.

York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2kkiBWp ) some counts against 74-year-old Ronald Paquin involve a child under 14.

Paquin, freed in 2015, was a central figure in the Boston archdiocese’s sex abuse scandal. In 2002, he pleaded guilty to raping an altar boy.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly. Keith Townsend, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, told the Globe he’s a victim in the indictment. He said the abuse started when he was about 8 or 9, in Massachusetts and Kennebunkport.

The Boston archdiocese declined to comment. Paquin’s whereabouts weren’t known. A message was left with an attorney who represented him.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Ex-priest imprisoned for decade…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

National News