BREAKING NEWS The White House says the upcoming budget will propose a whopping $54 billion increase in defense spending.

Dylann Roof’s jurors worship at church where he massacred 9

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 12:18 pm 02/27/2017 12:18pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nearly a month after returning a death sentence against Dylann Roof for a racist church massacre, the jurors in his case visited the house of worship for a Sunday service.

In a newspaper opinion piece, the 18 jurors and alternates said Emanuel AME pastor the Rev. Eric Manning identified them only as “civil servants” at the Feb. 5 service. They signed the piece using only their first names.

They also went to the fellowship hall where Roof killed nine black worshippers at a June 2015 Bible study.

They said it was surreal yet also therapeutic to see children playing and church members socializing where they had seen only horror in photos and videos during the trial.

The piece was published Sunday in the Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2lOszB8).

