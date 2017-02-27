9:44 am, February 27, 2017
Driver who struck and killed toddler charged with DUI

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:33 am 02/27/2017 09:33am
OSWEGO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who struck and killed a 21-month-old who ran into the road in South Carolina was driving while intoxicated and had two children in his car.

Troopers said 51-year-old Kelvin Rembert was driving on a two-lane road about 15 miles south of Bishopville when the toddler who was playing in his yard ran into the street about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Rembert was charged with DUI and child endangerment. Troopers say no one in the car was injured.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan told news outlets the boy killed was Kelsey Cooley.

Topics:
Latest News National News
