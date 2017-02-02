5:17 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Deputies: Armed suspect killed during SWAT raid in Florida

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 8:37 pm 02/02/2017 08:37pm
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a northeast Florida home is dead after a SWAT team forced its way inside.

The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/bQJvL2) reports that the shooting occurred Thursday evening.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the SWAT team was serving a narcotics search and arrest warrant at the Orange Park home after complaints from neighbors about drug activity. Officials say four people inside the home exited without incident but a fifth person refused.

Deputies entered the home. Authorities say the suspect brandished a weapon and was shot.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the names or races of the suspect or the SWAT team members involved in the shooting.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Latest News National News
