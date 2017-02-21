11:07 am, February 21, 2017
Delaware prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 10:50 am 02/21/2017 10:50am
In an April 6, 2016 photo, David Pierce, warden for James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, poses for a photo in his office in Smyrna, Del. Department of Correction officials said Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, that Pierce has been placed on paid leave. DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell refused to say whether the move was related to the disturbance earlier this month in which four DOC staffers were taken hostage and one, correctional officer Steven Floyd, was killed. (Jennifer Corbett/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The warden of a Delaware prison where inmates staged an uprising and hostage taking in which a prison guard was killed has been placed on leave.

Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that David Pierce, warden of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, has been placed on paid leave.

DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell refused to say whether the move was related to the disturbance earlier this month in which four DOC staffers were taken hostage and one, correctional officer Steven Floyd, was killed. Two other correctional officers were released before tactical teams stormed the building and rescued a female counselor.

Gravell says deputy warden Phil Parker has been named acting warden at Vaughn, effective Monday.

This story has been corrected to show Parker was named acting warden effective Monday, instead of Sunday.

