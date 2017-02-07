2:44 pm, February 7, 2017
Defense: NYC runner-slay suspect ‘entitled to fairness’

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:42 am 02/07/2017 07:42am
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged in the strangulation death of a New York City runner are urging the public “not to rush to immediate judgment.”

Legal Aid Society Chief Defender Tina Luongo (loo-AHN’-goh) says in a statement that Chanel (shuh-NEHL’) Lewis is “entitled to fairness and due process.”

Legal Aid has a full team working on the case, including its DNA unit.

Police arrested Lewis on Saturday. They said evidence included genetic material found under victim Karina Vetrano’s fingernails and on her phone and neck.

Police officials also said Lewis made detailed, incriminating statements to detectives. Lewis’ family insists he is innocent.

The 30-year-old woman was attacked while running near her Queens home on Aug. 2. Her father found her badly beaten body in a secluded marsh.

