6:47 pm, February 27, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Customers may see benefits…

Customers may see benefits as cellphone wars rage on

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:33 pm 02/27/2017 06:33pm
Share

The so-called cellphone wars are raging, much to the delight of some customers.

AT&T fired the latest shot Monday, announcing new unlimited data plans. The Ultimate Plus plan gives customers unlimited data, text and talk for $90 a month, though the company notes it may slow speeds after 22GB of data usage. Customers also get a $25 credit per month toward DirecTV.

The second plan, Unlimited Choice, costs $60 a month, but is a slower speed and offers only standard-definition video.

Earlier this month, Verizon joined other carriers with an unlimited plan, for $80. T-Mobile’s plan is $70, but that includes taxes and fees.

Sprint still offers the cheapest option at $50 a month.

As with any plan, read the fine print and choose a carrier that works best in your area.

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Customers may see benefits…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

National News