Critics: Trump should not ignore domestic terrorist threats

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 1:45 am 02/17/2017 01:45am
FILE - In this May 5, 1995 file photo, a large group of search and rescue crew attends a memorial service in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. In 1995, domestic terrorism seemed to be the most immediate threat to Americans. Now President Donald Trump and his supporters say the nation’s greatest security risk lies in attackers who potentially sneak into the U.S. from abroad. But a list of worldwide attacks recently released by the administration left off many that were carried out by right-wing extremists and white supremacists. (AP Photo/Bill Waugh, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump and his supporters say the nation’s greatest security risk lies in attackers who potentially sneak into the U.S. from abroad. But a list of worldwide attacks recently released by the administration left off many that were carried out by right-wing extremists and white supremacists.

And organizations that track terrorist and hate groups say the government focuses too narrowly on threats from the outside instead of adopting a broader approach.

Bud Welch knows something about the human cost of terrorism. His 23-year-old daughter was killed when a rental truck packed with explosives destroyed the Oklahoma City federal building.

Welch says he doesn’t see much difference between the Islamic State terrorism group and the anti-government militia movement in the U.S.

