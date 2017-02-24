8:10 am, February 24, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Crews battling wildfires in…

Crews battling wildfires in Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 7:37 am 02/24/2017 07:37am
Share

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Crews are working to contain a wildfire that’s burning in a rural area of the Texas Panhandle while firefighters in Oklahoma fought back several blazes that popped up on an unseasonably warm and windy day.

Forecasters had warned that the weather Thursday was ripe for “extremely critical” wildfire activity in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Multiple fires broke out but there are no reports of substantial damage or injuries.

In Texas, crews attacked a fire that had burned nearly 11 square miles in Oldham County in the Panhandle. Texas A&M Forest Service said early Friday that the blaze was 50 percent contained and that the fire’s behavior “has moderated.”

In Oklahoma, multiple fires broke out, and Oklahoma Army National Guard helicopters were dispatched to help battle the blazes.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Crews battling wildfires in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

National News