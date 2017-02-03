5:11 am, February 4, 2017
Cops: NYC drug ring brought heroin, fentanyl from Honduras

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 7:40 am 02/03/2017 07:40am
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say 32 people have been arrested for their involved in a New York City drug operation that used cargo trucks to bring large amounts of heroin and fentanyl from Central America into the Bronx.

Officials said Thursday that the investigation began with small-scale arrests. Police say they then expanded their investigation as they learned the operation brought in clients from different states.

Authorities say the group hid drugs under fruit inside of cargo trucks. The trucks originated in Honduras and then passed through Mexico and Los Angeles before arriving in New York.

Police say they’ve recovered $22 million worth of heroin and fentanyl after arresting all of the suspects involved.

