9:46 am, February 27, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: Mom used girl's…

Cops: Mom used girl’s breath to start car with DUI device

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:39 am 02/27/2017 09:39am
Share

QUINCY, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman had her 8-year-old daughter blow into an ignition device meant to prevent the woman from driving while drunk shortly before she crashed and was again charged with drunken driving.

Angela Daywalt, of Waynesboro, was charged with drunken driving, corruption of minors and other charges for crashing about 11 p.m. Feb. 13 with her daughter in the car. That happened in Quincy Township, Franklin County.

Troopers from the Chambersburg barracks announced the arrest Monday.

They say the 36-year-old Daywalt left the scene of the crash and went home after a witness says Daywalt urged her daughter to blow into the ignition interlock. The devices are used to keep people with past DUI convictions from driving while intoxicated.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Daywalt.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: Mom used girl's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

National News