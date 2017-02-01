5:28 am, February 3, 2017
Cop in fatal wrong-way crash could get 21 years in plea deal

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 5:34 pm 02/01/2017 05:34pm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a former New Jersey police officer charged with a drunken driving crash that killed a fellow officer and another man could face as much as 21 years in prison if he agrees to a plea deal.

Pedro Abad’s lawyer says he’ll seek a sentence of five to 15 years if that plea happens. Prosecutors will seek a seven-to-21-year term.

Abad crashed while apparently driving the wrong way on a highway in Staten Island in 2015.

Linden Police Officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed. Another officer was seriously injured.

Attorney Mario Gallucci tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2ktvJvf) that if Abad doesn’t accept a plea deal by Feb. 22, a trial could be set for as soon as April.

Topics:
Latest News National News
