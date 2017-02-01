8:06 am, February 1, 2017
Coast Guard searches for Canadian diver off Florida Keys

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:59 am 02/01/2017 07:59am
LOWER MATECUMBE KEY, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Atlantic off of the Florida Keys for a missing Canadian scuba diver.

The agency said in a news release that the crew of The Pisces reported 37-year-old Rob Stewart missing about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key. Stewart is from Toronto, Canada.

Officials say the Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

