8:09 pm, February 23, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS All lanes of northbound George Washington Parkway are blocked at the CIA because of a crash. Northbound lanes diverted at Va. Rt. 123.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » California police, feds in…

California police, feds in immigration probe spat

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 7:53 pm 02/23/2017 07:53pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California police chief and mayor say federal agents “betrayed” local officers assisting in the takedown of alleged members of the notorious El Salvadoran-based gang by also using the pre-dawn raids to also make immigration arrests.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel and assistant chief Dan Flippo said Thursday that Department of Homeland Security officials lied when they assured them a Feb. 13 joint operation in the region would not include immigration-related arrests. Flippo said he learned a “number” of immigration arrests were made the next night when more than 100 people showed up to a Santa Cruz City Council meeting to voice their displeasure.

Mayor Cynthia Chase expressed similar sentiment.

DHS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santa Cruz is a “sanctuary city,” which bars police from cooperating with federal authorities investigating immigration violations.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » California police, feds in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

National News