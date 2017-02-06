2:56 pm, February 7, 2017
California grandmother convicted of killing her son-in-law

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:27 pm 02/06/2017 05:27pm
VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman who shot her son-in-law nearly a dozen times, reloading twice, has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Sixty-five-year-old Cynthia Cdebaca (See-duh-BAH’-kuh) of Fallbrook was convicted Monday. She could face 50 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say in 2014, Cdebaca shot 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio 15 times at his home — hitting him 11 times — after he’d made an insulting remark about her clothes.

Authorities say after the shooting, Cdebaca had breakfast at a Denny’s, went gambling at a casino and was finally arrested at her favorite coffee shop.

In confessing to police, Cdebaca claimed the victim had abused her, her daughter and grandchildren.

National News
