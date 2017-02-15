3:22 pm, February 15, 2017
Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 3:15 pm 02/15/2017 03:15pm
Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State police announces that two bodies have been found next to Deer Creek Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, east of Delphi, Ind. Riley said foul play is suspected, however, he would not say if the bodies were that of missing Delphi teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, both 13. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Two bodies found in northern Indiana are those of 13-year-old girls who went missing while hiking and their deaths are being investigated as homicides, State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said on Wednesday.

Riley said that autopsies determined the bodies are those of Carroll County teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Their bodies were found Tuesday afternoon along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls’ bodies were about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking.

Riley said there are no suspects but police have received hundreds of leads. He said they are not releasing the girls’ cause of deaths yet, citing the ongoing investigation.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the deaths are very upsetting for residents of Delphi, a community of about 3,000 residents. He and Riley urged the public to provide any tips they might have to help authorities in the investigation.

“It is disturbing. We’re going to get to the bottom of this. We’re confident of that. … And bring justice,” Leazenby said during a news conference.

