APNewsBreak: Grand jury report blasts NY foster care system

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — A special grand jury report obtained by The Associated Press has identified “abysmal” communication failures within New York’s foster care system.

The report follows the arrest last year of a man suspected of sexually abusing foster children in his care for more than 20 years. The grand jury found a lack of communication among state, New York City and Long Island agencies and a private nonprofit that placed foster children.

The report noted that since the scandal erupted more 13 months ago, the agencies have corrected some errors documented by the grand jury. It did not recommend criminal charges against any agency.

Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu faces trial next month on charges he victimized children as young as 8 years old inside his home in the Long Island community of Ridge. He has pleaded not guilty.