AP PHOTOS: Navy midshipmen lace up gloves, get in the ring

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 11:08 am 02/27/2017 11:08am
In this Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Midshipman Zoe Wang, in red, of Herndon, Va., punches Ally Annick of Pasadena, Calif., in a 132-lb boxing match during the U.S. Naval Academy's Brigade Boxing Championships in Annapolis, Md. Since the first championship in 1942, it's become one of the most popular events at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Midshipmen stream into a stifling gym at the U.S. Naval Academy, eager to watch their classmates as they compete in a boxing ring.

While all midshipmen must participate in boxing as part of their physical education, these young men and women are among the Academy’s best.

In one corner, a coach — himself a Marine Corps vet — counsels a boxer, pantomiming moves before sending him into the ring against a classmate. Elsewhere, down a hallway beneath the stands, a woman shadowboxes alone before her bout. Women only began participating in the brigade championship in 2004, despite the event being in its 76th year.

The winners of Friday’s bouts are going on to regional competition with hopes of qualifying for the national collegiate boxing championships this spring in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

