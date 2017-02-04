5:42 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:38 am 02/04/2017 05:38am
Share
A group of migrants warm themselves by a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping in freezing temperatures in downtown Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily-guarded EU borders. (AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features dancers preparing for a traditional celebration in Peru, migrants seeking shelter from the cold in an abandoned warehouse in Serbia and rough waves breaking on the rocks of a Portuguese coastline.

___

This gallery contains photos published, Jan. 21-Feb. 3, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

National News