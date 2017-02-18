9:31 am, February 18, 2017
Anxieties rise at Detroit haven for asylum seekers

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 8:45 am 02/18/2017 08:45am
DETROIT (AP) — They’re worried and anxious at Freedom House in Detroit.

Freedom House is a shelter for immigrants who fled bloodshed and repression in their home countries and are asking for asylum in the U.S.

Run by a nonprofit organization, it houses up to about 50 people. They can stay for as long as two years while they get their feet on the ground. They learn English and receive legal help, job preparation and health care.

But now, residents and staff members are worried by the Trump administration’s hard line on immigration, particularly its intention to end what it considers abuse of the asylum program.

Around Freedom House, there are fears that more immigrants will be turned down for asylum, deported and, ultimately, consigned to death in their home countries.

National News
