Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Protesters are demanding that charities move their upcoming galas from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Petitions are circulating that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cleveland Clinic move or cancel gala’s scheduled for the Florida club’s ballroom later this month. A protest march was held Saturday near Mar-a-Lago to coincide with Trump’s appearance at an American Red Cross event there.

The protests target Trump’s moratorium on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and his dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.

The charities say it is unrealistic to move or cancel the events at this late date. The events raise about a million dollars.

___

This story has been corrected to show Saturday’s event was organized by the American Red Cross, not the International Red Cross.