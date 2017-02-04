4:18 pm, February 6, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 4 men killed in…

4 men killed in shooting in Yazoo City

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:48 am 02/06/2017 11:48am
Share

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are questioning a man in connection with the deaths of four people who were shot and killed after an argument at a nightclub.

Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd tells WLBT-TV the four men were shot early Monday after an argument at the Club 66 nightclub.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers tells WJTV-TV two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two wounded men died at a hospital.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said a man wanted for questioning in the killings was taken into custody Monday in Jackson by a U.S. Marshals Service task force. Authorities had earlier asked law enforcement officials in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama to be on the lookout for him.

Names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 4 men killed in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

National News