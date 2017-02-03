8:09 pm, February 24, 2017
3 years in prison for ex-day car owner in hot vehicle death

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 7:58 pm 02/24/2017 07:58pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana day care owner will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to a negligent homicide charge arising from the death of a toddler left in a hot van.

State District Judge Lou Daniel on Friday sentenced 49-year-old Shelia Newman of Baton Rouge to five years in prison — with two of those years suspended — for the death of 22-month-old Angel Green in June 2015.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says Daniel also ordered Newman to pay more than $6,000 in restitution, perform 300 hours of community service and pay for grief counseling for the victim’s mother.

Police say Newman, who was the owner of an unlicensed daycare, left Green in a hot van after returning with a group of children from lunch.

