3 people critically injured in Oklahoma gas well explosion

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 7:52 am 02/24/2017 07:52am
WAGONER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four people were injured when a private natural gas well exploded in eastern Oklahoma.

Wagoner County Emergency Manager Heath Underwood says the explosion happened Thursday night as contract workers were repairing a gas line near Wagoner, about 125 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Underwood says three workers were critically injured and two of them were flown from the scene by air ambulance.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2lzszX3 ) that the gas line had been damaged by a truck earlier in the day.

Underwood says emergency responders cut off the gas line to the well and allowed the fire to burn out. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze despite high-risk wildfire conditions that sparked a grassfire in nearby Coweta.

