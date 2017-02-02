5:09 pm, February 24, 2017
2nd man charged in…

2nd man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old in Chicago

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 4:52 pm 02/24/2017 04:52pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a second man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people, including a toddler, and wounded a pregnant woman.

Dionel Harris was charged Friday with first-degree-murder in a shooting on Valentine’s Day that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and Lavontay’s uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins.

The shooting in a West Side Chicago alley was partially captured on a Facebook Live video being streamed by the woman.

Additional court information about Harris wasn’t immediately available. Last week, 26-year-old Devon Swan was charged with murder in the same shooting.

Lavontay was one of three children fatally shot within days of each other in Chicago. Also killed were 11-year-old Takiya Holmes and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers. An arrest was made and charges filed in Takiya’s shooting death.

Topics:
Latest News National News
