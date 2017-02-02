5:33 am, February 4, 2017
2nd Cleveland Catholic Charities ex-worker accused of theft

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:29 am 02/02/2017 09:29am
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former office manager has been charged with stealing money from Cleveland Catholic Charities, the second ex-employee recently accused of taking funds from the organization.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2kZMoUf ) reports an indictment issued Wednesday alleges Sandra Ortegon took more than $72,000 between 2013 and 2016.

She is charged with grand theft and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 15. No attorney is listed in court records for the 52-year-old from Rocky River.

Cleveland Catholic Charities says Ortegon was fired after her supervisors discovered money had been mishandled.

A spokesman for the organization says Ortegon’s case isn’t related to that of a longtime employee who recently admitted embezzling more than $2 million from the organization. The charity says the cases have prompted it to institute more oversights and internal reviews, and to hire a firm to do a forensic audit.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

