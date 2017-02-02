9:36 am, February 21, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 2 jail deputies wounded…

2 jail deputies wounded in off-duty gun-cleaning accident

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:17 am 02/21/2017 09:17am
Share

HILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York say two county jail deputies are recovering from gunshot injuries suffered in an off-duty gun-cleaning accident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dale Fair and Robert Thorpe had stripped and cleaned Fair’s personal weapon early Sunday morning in a home in the village of Hilton, near Rochester.

The gun was reloaded after the cleaning. Officials say the weapon fell, and when Fair tried to catch it he accidentally discharged the weapon. The bullet hit his hand and leg, and a fragment hit Thorpe in the lower leg.

Both men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

An investigation is underway. No criminal charges have been filed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 jail deputies wounded…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

National News