10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TRUMP TO CALL FOR ACTION ON HEALTH CARE, MAYBE IMMIGRATION

His first address to Congress comes at a pivotal moment for a new president elected on pledges to swiftly shake up Washington.

2. TRUMP SAYS HE’S OPEN TO ‘COMPROMISE’ IMMIGRATION BILL

The president signals openness to legislation that would give legal status to some people living in the U.S. illegally and provide a pathway to citizenship to those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

3. AIRPORTS, LEGAL VOLUNTEERS PREPARE FOR NEW TRUMP TRAVEL BAN

Activists are mindful of the chaos that accompanied the initial order but hope the forthcoming version will be rolled out in a more orderly way.

4. DEMOCRATIC EFFORT LED BY EX-AG HOLDER TARGETS SWING STATES

The initiative is seeking to rebuild Democrats’ congressional strength by first making gains at the state level.

5. AMAZON CLOUD STORAGE FAILURE CAUSES WIDESPREAD DISRUPTION

The breakdown underscores the risks of depending on a few large companies for cloud computing.

6. TRUMP SONS OPEN NEWEST HOTEL IN VANCOUVER

They are greeted by protests in this Canadian city known for diversity and progressive politics.

7. APPLE’S IPHONE MAY BE MATURE, BUT IT’S STILL BEARING FRUIT

Steve Jobs’ iPhone has such a devout following that it’s likely to generate billions in profits for years to come.

8. WHO CLINCHES BOOK DEALS

Barack and Michelle Obama sign with Penguin Random House. Financial terms are not disclosed, but the unique dual arrangement is likely in the tens of millions of dollars.

9. WHAT LATEST NYC FOOD FAD IS

People are waiting in long lines outside a month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of raw cookie dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream.

10. WHERE SPRING POPS UP SUPER EARLY

The unseasonably warm weather graces much of the United States, bringing crocuses and tulips but also unease about a climate gone askew.