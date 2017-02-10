5:12 am, February 4, 2017
10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 8:43 am 02/03/2017 08:43am
In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Nineveh police forces train with Spanish coalition members at Basmaya base 40 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, Iraq. The U.S.-led coalition is planning for the day Iraq will be free of the Islamic State group, ramping up the training of a future Mosul police force -- even as the battle for the city is temporarily on hold. The security forces are expected to move into villages of Ninevah province around Mosul and into parts of the city recently retaken from IS. The Iraqi military declared Mosul’s eastern half “fully liberated” in January and is now preparing to battle for the city’s western sector. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP WARNS ISRAEL ABOUT BUILDING NEW SETTLEMENTS

The White House statement is a shift toward a tougher line with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government.

2. ATTACKER SHOT OUTSIDE PARIS’ LOUVRE MUSEUM

Police say a man, armed with a machete and shouting “God is great” in Arabic, launched himself at soldiers and police officers, and was shot several times.

3. WHO WARNS NORTH KOREA

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that a nuclear attack from Pyongyang will be met with an “effective and overwhelming” response.

4. U.S. EMPLOYERS ADD 227,000 JOBS

Companies ramped up hiring last month and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that Trump has inherited a robust job market.

5. MEXICAN DRUG LORD TO APPEAR IN U.S. COURT

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation that oversaw murders and kidnappings.

6. DELAWARE PRISON GUARD’S LAST ACT SAVES FELLOW OFFICERS’ LIVES

Forced into a closet by inmates during a hostage standoff, Sgt. Steven Floyd calls out to officers coming to his aid, warning them that inmates have set a trap.

7. HOW EUROPE’S POPULIST LEADERS VIEW TRUMP

They see in the U.S. president a decisive head of state — and their weapon with which to attack the European governments they accuse of being soft on immigration.

8. WHY GAY RIGHTS ACTIVISTS WELCOME DOWNFALL OF GAMBIAN LEADER

Yahya Jammeh had turned his tiny West African country into a hostile environment for sexual minorities, including threats to slit gay men’s throats.

9. WHO IS RISING UP FOR SUPER BOWL-BOUND ATLANTA

The Falcons are known for having fickle fans who abandon the team when it struggles, but this season, the sidelines are overflowing with rappers, actors and athletes from other sports.

10. TRANSGENDER NEPALI MAKES IT FROM FARM CHILD TO INDIA’S FASHION CATWALK

Anjali Lama is the first transgender woman to model at one of the top events on India’s fashion calendar, fulfilling a dream that seemed far beyond her reach.

