10 Things to Know for Friday

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:00 pm 02/02/2017 09:00pm
A bonfire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. GOOD-COP, BAD-COP DYNAMIC EMERGING

Trump’s spats with partners from Australia to Mexico leave new Secretary of State Tillerson and others in his Cabinet to clean up any lasting damage.

2. WHITE HOUSE CAUTIONS ISRAEL ON SETTLEMENTS

Shifting his tone, Trump says constructing new settlements may not help bring peace to the region.

3. POLICE STORM PRISON, END STANDOFF

Authorities use a backhoe to smash their way into Delaware’s largest prison and end a hostage standoff that left a guard dead.

4. VIOLENT PROTESTS AGAINST RIGHT-WING PROVOCATEUR STIR DEBATE

The demonstrations at UC Berkeley leaves students wondering what has become of the institution known as the birthplace of the free speech movement.

5. MEXICAN GOODS: REFRIGERATORS, TVS, CARS, TRUCKS AND MORE

If the United States imposes a border tax on Mexican imports, it’s not just tequila, beer and avocados that would jump in price.

6. WHICH RESUME IS RAISING EYEBROWS

The agency’s new deputy director is a career spymaster who once ran a CIA prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded.

7. COMPANY BEHIND SNAPCHAT SEEKING UP TO $3 BILLION

Snap Inc., the teen-oriented social network famous for its quickly disappearing messages, files for what could be one of the largest tech IPOs in years.

8. WHO’S NEW CHAMP ON INSTAGRAM

Beyonce’s photo on the sharing site showing her baby bump racks up a record 8 million likes — and counting.

9. PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL ADVISES: BUTTON UP

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog “predicts” six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.

10. WHY PATRIOTS WILL PREVAIL

New England’s defense will remain stingy against the best attack in pro football, predicts the AP’s Barry Wilner, and turn back Atlanta, 30-23, in the Super Bowl.

Latest News National News
