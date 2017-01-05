6:18 pm, January 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Several school systems in the D.C. region have canceled evening activities. See the full list.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 2 bodies pulled from…

2 bodies pulled from sunken helicopter at Los Angeles harbor

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 6:10 pm 01/05/2017 06:10pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two bodies were pulled Thursday from the sunken wreckage of a helicopter that crashed inside the Port of Los Angeles breakwater, authorities said.

The men were pulled from the fuselage of a Robinson R22 two-seater aircraft that went down Wednesday on a photography flight. Searchers using sonar located the craft in 15- to 20-foot deep water, port spokesman Phillip Sanfield said.

Although they had not been officially identified, the bodies were believed to be those of a pilot, Christopher Reed, and a photographer, Michael Justice, who was on an assignment for the port, authorities said.

Both men were described as experienced and accomplished. Justice had traveled the world on photographic assignments, with subjects that included Mother Teresa.

The small black helicopter took off from the airport in Torrance Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:45 p.m., passengers aboard an outbound cruise ship reported seeing a helicopter plowing towards the water, according to the Coast Guard.

An air-and-sea search was immediately launched but nothing was found until Thursday morning.

Justice’s godson, Casey Warren, told KABC-TV that Justice had gone up to photograph the cruise ship.

“A sunset shot, we booked it for an hour,” he said of the helicopter. “I was supposed to be on the craft with him and I got booted because the R-44 that we wanted wasn’t available so he went up in a 22. It only seats one.”

“He never came home,” Warren said.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 bodies pulled from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

National News