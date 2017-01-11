3:35 pm, January 11, 2017
LIVE EVENT The Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds the first of two days of hearings on the confirmation for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State. Listen live.

National News

Worker critically hurt in fall from Michigan factory crane

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:31 pm
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A contract worker has been critically injured after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray tells the Detroit Free Press that an industrial accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Murray says the man suffered “significant and traumatic injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

WJBK-TV reports that the man fell about 50 feet to the facility’s floor.

Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Kelli Felker says the fall occurred at the automaker’s Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant. She says a full investigation is being launched.

