Home » Latest News » National News » Woman accused of taping…

Woman accused of taping her toddler son to wall is arrested

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 3:38 pm 01/19/2017 03:38pm
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A young woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to a wall and streaming it live on social media has been arrested in Ohio.

Reynoldsburg police say 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph was arrested Thursday on an abduction charge. Her son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children’s Services.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rudolph, who can’t be reached for comment.

Police say they received a tip Wednesday about a live Facebook stream of a woman taping her son to a wall and taping his mouth shut. They say their review of a copy of the stream showed Rudolph using clear packing tape to tape her son to the wall and tape his mouth.

They say it appeared the boy was restrained for about 15 minutes.

