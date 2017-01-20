Woman accused of drugging son, 10, to get him to sleep

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly drugging her son to calm him.

Police say a 27-year-old Cranberry Township woman admitted she gave her 10-year-old son trazodone to calm him after he fought with his siblings in December. It’s a prescription narcotic to treat depression but also sometimes used to treat insomnia. WXPI reports (http://bit.ly/2jwAJwA) that the child’s teachers contacted police after noticing he was lethargic and could not pay attention. The boy told police his mother gave him a white pill to go to sleep.

The Cranberry Township woman, who has not been identified to protect her child’s identity, will face charges of child endangerment and delivering a controlled substance. A hearing date has not been set.

Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com

