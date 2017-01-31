7:56 am, January 31, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Villanova professor found dead…

Villanova professor found dead before reporting to prison

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:35 am 01/31/2017 07:35am
Share

PAOLI, Pa. (AP) — A Villanova University history professor has been found dead, two days before he was scheduled to begin serving a 20-month federal prison term for child pornography charges.

Chester County’s deputy coroner says 60-year-old Christopher Haas’ death on Saturday was not suspicious. But he declined to disclose the cause or manner until after he notifies Haas’ family.

Haas’ attorney, Scott Godshall, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2jq3ii ) he had been planning to drive Haas to federal prison in New Jersey on Monday. His lawyer says Haas was apprehensive, but he seemed in good spirits when they talked last week.

Haas was accused of using a computer on Villanova’s campus to search the internet for child pornography. He pleaded guilty in September to accessing the internet with the intent to view child exploitation images.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Villanova professor found dead…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News